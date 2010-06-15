CHART OF THE DAY: Hey Google, Better Figure Out Another Business (Other Than Search)

Google’s stock has taken a beating this year, falling more than 20% since January.



There’s a bunch of small reasons for Google’s stock to be dinged, including the failure of the Nexus One, pulling out of China, and the weaker Euro posing some problems.

The big picture for Google is that it hasn’t found a second leg of business to dazzle investors. Android is poised to become a monster, but Google has yet to prove it will make much money because of it.

Until a second business is formed, and takes off, Google’s stock could be stuck in the mud.

