CHART OF THE DAY: Will Google's Share Of The Mobile Market Beat Its Share Of The Search Market?

Interesting question from Dan Frommer at SplatF: Will Google’s share of the smartphone market eventually be as big, or bigger, than its share of the search market?



The knee-jerk answer is “no” since Google is pretty much synonymous with search, while Android shares the spotlight with Apple in the smartphone market. But, as Frommer notes, Google has just 65% of the search market in the US despite being the best known search engine.

If Android continues at its current pace, then it would be at 65% in the US in a year.

Is it likely Android gets to 65% of the market? No. Apple and Microsoft are still charging hard in the smartphone market. RIM is in decline, but it won’t just disappear.

However, it’s not outside the realm of possibility, and considering how dominant Google is in the search market that’s pretty incredible.

