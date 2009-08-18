CHART OF THE DAY: Google Running Away With Mobile Search, Too

Mobile search is still a small business, but Google is so far replicating the success it’s had on PCs. Of the 33 million U.S. mobile users who use a search engine on their phones, more than half say they use Google, according to comScore.



The next closest are Yahoo and the carrier’s branded search portal, which about 20% of mobile searchers say they used. (That can often be a carrier-branded Yahoo or Microsoft search tool, via deals like Verizon’s with Microsoft.)

Note: These two sets of statistics are derived by different methodologies, which could lead to inconsistencies. For mobile search, comScore uses a survey methodology. This, plus the “carrier” option, could skew results in Google’s favour — and against Yahoo’s and Microsoft’s. For desktop search, comScore uses a behavioural methodology. Still, we think they’re directionally accurate.

