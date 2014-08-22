CHART OF THE DAY: Google Receives Millions Of URL Takedown Requests Each Day

Google on Thursday released a new transparency report, which revealed the number of URLs requested to be taken down from its search engine has skyrocketed to more than a million a day.

Based on Google’s data, which was charted for us by Statista, Google was asked to remove about 8 million search results just last week. As you can see from the chart, the number of takedown requests shot up around May, which is when Google first decided to publicize the contents of those takedown requests. As 9to5Google’s Mark Hearn points out, Google only received a few hundred takedown requests per year just a few years ago. But as it becomes easier to upload and access pirated content via search engines and torrents, the number of URL removal requests is only expected to increase.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.