CHART OF THE DAY: How Google Invests Its Cash

Google (GOOG) has an astounding $26 billion in cash. Brent Callinicos is the guy responsible for investing it.



Brent runs a 30-person trading operation at Google and is developing a more agressive trading strategy by the day, reports Douglas MacMillan at Bloomberg BusinessWeek.

Lately, Brent has begun moving away from a cautious cash management strategy towards more higher risk/return investments. He’s specifically targeting corportate debt ($4.9 billion), agency residential mortgage-backed securities ($3.3 billion) and foreign government bonds ($332 million.)

