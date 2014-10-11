CHART OF THE DAY: Google Now Is The Smartest Virtual Assistant

Earlier this week, Stone Temple Consulting compiled over 3,000 different queries tested against three major virtual assistant platforms: Google Now, Apple’s Siri, And Microsoft’s Cortana. The comprehensive study looked at how many sources of data these assistants use, comparing the accuracy of the results and keeping track of all the mistakes. It wasn’t a straight comparison of the personal assistants, but rather, the “knowledge” they are able to return when queried.

In the end, Google Now was crowned the victor.

Based on Stone Temple’s data charted for us by BI Intelligence, Google Now returned results with correct answers 88% of the time. But even though Siri and Cortana look like they fail miserably in this test, the consulting team insists “scoring here was harsh,” and the company was looking for answers to be placed directly in a “knowledge panel,” which is defined as “content in the search results that attempts to directly answer a question asked in a search query.” In other words, yes, Google’s virtual assistant is much further along than others when it comes to having an accurate knowledge graph, but Siri and Cortana still offered results that were “at least somewhat helpful,” even if they weren’t direct answers to the questions.

