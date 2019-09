A small snapshot of the coming culture clash between Motorola and Google, courtesy of the Wall Street Journal.



As you can see, Googlers make $34,000 more per year on average. When Larry Page is done weeding out people from Motorola, maybe these two averages will be aligned.

