CHART OF THE DAY: Google Already Takes A Majority Of All Mobile Ad Dollars -- Everyone Else Gets Crumbs

Google will again take a majority — 53% — of all mobile ad dollars this year, according to eMarketer, the research company. It’s the second year in a row that Google has dominated mobile advertising.

And it’s the second year in a row that Google’s competitors for mobile ad dollars — Facebook, Twitter, Pandora, Millennial Media, and others — look like minnows compared to the search giant.

The new numbers throw a bucket of cold water on claims by Google’s rivals — including Millennial — that they have networks that rival Google’s.

Google’s next biggest competitor, Facebook, is projected to take ~16% of mobile ad dollars this year, eMarketer believes. All the other companies will get less than 3% of the remaining dollars.

Google takes a much smaller slice of all total digital ad revenue, including non-mobile ads, eMarketer says. It will take $US39 billion out of a total of $US118 billion spent globally in 2013. Its share of the total is holding steady, while the smaller companies are making marginal gains.

It looks like “game over” in mobile — Google has already won. The only gains to be had are at the margins, taking thin slices of Google’s business, incrementally, over the years.

Read eMarketer’s full report here.

Disclosure: The author owns Google stock.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.