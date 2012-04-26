Apple's Mind-Blowing Margins In Context

The most important thing to come out of Apple’s earnings was the fact that its operating margins were so strong, said Goldman Sachs analyst Bill Shope.



As you can see in this chart from the always insightful Horace Dediu of Asymco, Apple’s margins are better than Microsoft, which is a software company, and Google, which is an Internet company.

Apple is a hardware company. The fact that its margins beat software companies and internet companies is mind blowing.

The chart below shows operating margins from 2 quarters ago, but the numbers are basically the same. In the most recent quarter, Apple was at 39%, Microsoft was at 36% and Google was at 32%.

