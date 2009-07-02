CHART OF THE DAY: See, Google's Not That Big After All!

Google (GOOG) dominates the Internet search market, and it has been the fastest growing company around. But now that regulators have pounced, the company is desperate to prove it’s not that big after all.
Which is why it produced this little chart in its “See, We’re Not Evil” presentation, in which it compares itself to Microsoft (MSFT), AT&T (ATT), Verizon (VZ), and IBM. See? Google doesn’t even come close to their revenue and employee size among other metrics.
