CHART OF THE DAY: See, Google's Not That Big After All!

Google (GOOG) dominates the Internet search market, and it has been the fastest growing company around. But now that regulators have pounced, the company is desperate to prove it’s not that big after all.



Which is why it produced this little chart in its “See, We’re Not Evil” presentation, in which it compares itself to Microsoft (MSFT), AT&T (ATT), Verizon (VZ), and IBM. See? Google doesn’t even come close to their revenue and employee size among other metrics.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.