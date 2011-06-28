CHART OF THE DAY: The U.S. Government Asks For Data On Google Users More Than Other Country

During the second half of last year, Google received 14,201 requests for data on its users and it complied with 76% of those requests, according to its Transparency Report.



The U.S. government asks for user data more than any other country, with 4,601 requests. Of that, Google complied fully or partially 94% of the time.

Google says it is getting more and more data requests from governments because it is rolling out more and more products, and adding new users. In the first half of the year Google had 13,424 requests for data.

The data requests are normally related to criminal investigations.

