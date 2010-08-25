CHART OF THE DAY: How Long Until Facebook Passes Google In Traffic?

Facebook will become the most popular site on the Internet, toppling Google.com, unless something drastic happens in the next few years.



Jacques Mattheij, a programmer and sometime blogger, thinks Facebook could be more popular in the next year and a half. He plotted out the growth of the two sites using Compete and Alexa.

We asked ComScore for the same data, so we could track it out ourselves. The trend holds, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen as soon. Unless Facebook gets a massive growth spurt, Google will be the most popular site on a monthly basis for a few more years.

