CHART OF THE DAY: Google Completely Dominates Mobile Search

Google has effectively monopolized the mobile search market. Google’s mobile search market share was 96.9 per cent in May, according to Global StatCounter. For comparison, Google’s U.S. desktop search share was 66.7 per cent last month, according to comScore (and probably even higher overseas).

Given that Google is the default search engine on iOS and Android—which represent around 80 per cent of the global smartphone market—its dominance is not surprising, but it also provides some insight into the mobile ad market.

The majority of mobile ad revenues come from search, which is really just an extension of the desktop. Many assume that mobile will be a huge new revenue stream for companies like Google, but advertisers may just be shifting their resources to meet changing consumer behaviours.

