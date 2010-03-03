CHART OF THE DAY: Google Chrome Is Eating Microsoft's Lunch





Google’s Chrome Web browser, which turned 1.5 years old yesterday, has gobbled up an impressive share of the browser market.

While Microsoft’s Internet Explorer has lost the most share since Chrome’s launch, Google has hurt Mozilla’s Firefox, too: Without Chrome, most of those gains probably would have been Firefox’s.

According to Web analytics firm Statcounter, Google Chrome represents about 7% of the market, up from 4% last September, when Chrome turned one year old. Firefox comes in at 31%, or roughly flat from last September. IE is about 55% of the market, down from 58% last September, according to Statcounter. We’ve seen similar growth on Business Insider: Chrome now represents 11% of visits, according to Google Analytics.

Chrome is one of the many ways Google is trying to kill Microsoft. We’ll see another one this year when Google begins shipping Chrome OS, an operating system based on the Chrome browser that could potentially threaten Microsoft’s Windows cash cow.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8d75ee7f8b9ab870300500/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Google Chrome SAI chart" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

