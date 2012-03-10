CHART OF THE DAY: The Surprising Amount Of Money Google Pays Apple To Be Its Default Search Engine

Apple is getting $1 billion annually from Google just for making Google the default search engine in iOS and on the desktop for Safari, says Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter.



Schacter believes Google generates $1.3 billion in revenue from toolbar searches on Apple gadgets. Of that, he thinks Google forks over 75% of the revenue to Apple.

It’s a pretty good deal for Apple, and a reason to believe Apple won’t drop Google search any time soon.

