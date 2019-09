Microsoft only burned $458 million last quarter online. At any other company it would be an awful result, but for Microsoft, it’s progress!



As you can see here, Microsoft’s online income losses are getting progressive smaller. It’s worth noting, however, this happened in 2010 for a few quarters before it started burning money like crazy again.

