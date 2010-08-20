CHART OF THE DAY: Look At How Amazing Microsoft's First Six Years As A Public Company Were Compared To Apple's Or Google's

Today marks the six year anniversary of Google’s IPO. How do Google’s first six years as a public company stack up against tech giants Apple and Microsoft?



As you can see below, Microsoft’s stock was an amazing rocket in its first six years. Apple’s was not, doing slightly worse than Google’s.

Obviously, there’s caveats when comparing stock prices. When Google went public, it was a more mature business than when Microsoft went public.

As an aside, it’s worth noting that on Google’s six year anniversary of being public, the only thing the tech world cares about is Facebook Places. Sort of an omen, no?

