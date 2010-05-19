CHART OF THE DAY: Goldman Sachs' Big Round Trip

Between the SEC charges, the criminal investigation, and the general strains on the banking industry, Goldman Sachs has gotten hammered.



In fact Goldman Sachs has now nearly round-tripped with today’s 3.7% decline, trading just a few dollars above its 52-week high and its book value.

For those keeping close score: the 52-week low is 133.92. Today it closed at 137.36

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.