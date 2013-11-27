CHART OF THE DAY: Goldman Sachs Says Australian Stocks Are Overvalued

ASX futures are down in overnight trade even though US markets are up again.
It’s a continuation of the recent underperformance which has been a bit of a conundrum for those traders who are not immersed in the Australian Stock market.
But Goldman Sachs’ outlook for 2014 which they released yesterday has a clear explanation of why the ASX continues to underperform.
Put simply, Australian stocks are over valued.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.