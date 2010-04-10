CHART OF THE DAY: It's Official, Goldman Sachs Isn't A Loathsome Vampire Squid Anymore

Joe Weisenthal, Kamelia Angelova
In Goldman’s latest 10-K, the company cited reputational risk as a major threat to its business. All those articles about how it was a “Vampire Squid” and such, the company worried, threatened to take a toll on the bottom line.

But the sun is coming out.

According to YouGov’s BrandIndex, which measures consumer attitudes towards major brands, Goldman is turning a corner. While Goldman is still perceived negatively, attitudes are up strongly. And if you’re inclined to look at this technically, the chart shows a clear breakout.

Someone give Lucas Van Praag a raise!

