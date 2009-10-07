CHART OF THE DAY: Euro Gold Investors Aren't Smiling

Goldbugs are happy today, after gold broke to a new record, following a weird report in a UK paper. But that only applies to American goldbugs.



As this chart from Bespoke Investment Group demonstrates, Euro investors have a ways to go before reaching fresh highs, on account of their stronger currencies. And for Americans, it’s just another reminder of how bloodied-up the Dollar has gotten.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.