CHART OF THE DAY: Does Gold Collapse Now?

Up until a few days ago, gold only seemed to be going in one direction. But there have been shifts all over the place. The euro is rallying, stocks are slumping, and the dollar is slumping.



As such, the recent decline in gold doesn’t just look a brief step down, but potentially an actual reversal in direction.

A growing crowd has been calling gold a bubble of late, and there’s no obvious place for it to stop falling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.