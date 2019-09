Gold is making new highs in dollars, but its performance in euros is just breathtaking — a straight line up in recent days. With its surge today and the euro’s continuous fall, we’re easily taking out all time highs, a clear symbol that with all the printing of euros in days ahead, folks are flocking to the comfort of gold.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.