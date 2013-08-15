CHART OF THE DAY: Gold Demand Is Evaporating

The World Gold Council is out with a new report on gold demand trends for Q2.

Total demand has fallen to its lowest level in 4 years, owing to a decline in demand for gold for investment related purposes (demand for jewelry and coins continues to grow).

Here’s the chart showing total demand going back to the beginning of 2010, wherein you can see that the last two quarters are the weakest we’ve seen in recent years.

