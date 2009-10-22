CHART OF THE DAY: Google Searchers Are Obsessed With The Dollar Collapse

If you believe in the wisdom of crowds, then rising google searches for ‘dollar collapse’ are a bad sign.



While Google data is choppy, search queries have basically doubled since the start of 2008.

‘Buy gold’ searches have also doubled since the start of 2008. Searches for this have tracked those for ‘dollar collapse’ relatively well as shown by the two shared spikes in 2008, plus the shared bottom in 2009.

If fears over a dollar collapse ebb, it is clear which way the ‘buy gold’ trend will go.

