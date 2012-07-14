CHART OF THE DAY: The Latest PC 'Growth' Numbers Show No Growth At All

This chart comes from Business Insider Intelligence, a new research and and analysis service focused on the mobile and Internet industries. Sign up for a free trial here.



PC shipments are stagnant. According to Gartner, worldwide PC shipments in Q2 were basically flat, declining -0.1 per cent from last year. PC shipments have grown only 5 per cent since the second quarter of 2010, when the iPad was introduced.

Reasons for the bad numbers:

The global economy remains weak.

The upgrade cycle for business PCs has lengthened.

The iPad killed the netbook market, which had been driving growth for the past few years.

Some Windows loyalists are probably waiting for Windows 8 and the new hardware form factors that will ship with it, such as Microsoft’s Surface, a touch screen tablet that doubles as a small laptop.

Microsoft and its PC partners have high hopes for Windows 8, which will start shipping on new PCs in October. But for now, the PC market sure doesn’t look good.

Photo: Gartner

