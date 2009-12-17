CHART OF THE DAY: How Long Can Microsoft's Internet Explorer Hang On?

Microsoft settled its antitrust case with the EU today over web browsers. It will now offer European users a buffet of web browser options like Safari, Chrome, and Opera, in addition to its Internet Explorer (IE).



This ruling won’t kill IE, but it will contribute to the erosion of Microsoft’s dominant position in the browser world.

As IE’s share slips, it hurts Microsoft’s online ambitions. The browser is a great entry point for Microsoft to drive people to its MSN portal and Bing search engine.

Also, keep an eye on Google Chrome, which Google is positioning as both a browser and an operating system. If Chrome takes off, it could hurt both Microsoft’s Windows and IE businesses.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2945da00000000001c44f5/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="chart of the day, global internet browser share" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email State First Name Last Name

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.