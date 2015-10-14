CHART OF THE DAY: The key economic numbers for every major economy, in one handy map

Courtesy of JB Were’s global macro and market update for the September quarter comes this cracking graphic:

Courtesy of JB Were. (Click for a larger version).

It’s information that’s freely available, just all in the one place. It measures real economic growth, CPI, unemployment and key policy interest rates for a mixture of developed and developing countries as of September this year.

There are two things that are immediately come to mind when looking at it: that outside of China and India economic growth remains elusive, particularly in the US and eurozone, the world’s largest economy and economic block respectively, and that global interest rates are next to nothing, leaving little room to stimulate economic activity from a monetary policy perspective.

No wonder markets continue to fret over the outlook for growth, particularly given the treacherous economic rebalancing currently under way in the world’s second largest economy, China.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.