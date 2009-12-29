CHART OF THE DAY: That Horrible Q3 GDP Report Was Even Worse Than You Thought

Last week the Commerce Department announced that in Q3 GDP had been revised down to 2.2% growth after first clocking in at a brisk 3.8%. The number was the latest blow to those who are still holding out hopes of a V-shaped recovery.



Not only was the headline number disappointing, but a deeper drill-down is also depressing. As Goldman Sachs analyst Jan Hatzius pointed out in a recent note, major GDP components, including consumption, residential investment, and business investment decline in lockstop. There were no outliers distorting the number.

Quite simply, across the board, things aren’t as good aswe thought… or hoped.

