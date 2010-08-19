CHART OF THE DAY: Goldman Sachs Thinks The End Of The Stimulus Is Going To Crush GDP Growth

Goldman Sachs (via Zero Hedge) have released what certainly is a depressing sight in their latest GDP report. The bank continues to predict that U.S. GDP will remain positive through 2011, with 1.5% growth in H2 2010 and 1.5% growth for Q1 2011, rising to 3% growth by the year’s end. But that’s pretty much anemic growth, and below consensus.



More interesting might be the impact of the withdrawal of fiscal stimulus on GDP growth for the U.S. economy.

The positive impact of said stimulus can be viewed in the first half of this chart, pointing to how it dragged up the U.S. growth rate through some more difficult quarters. But now with its withdrawal, its absence will be felt through 2011, where the pace of growth might have been lifted by its retention.

This could partially explain Goldman’s projection that unemployment is set to rise back to 10% in the middle of 2011.

Goldman Sachs (via Zero Hedge):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.