CHART OF THE DAY: Gawker's First Seven Years End Pretty Well

Gawker Media is seven years old. It’s doing well.



According to comScore, Gawker Media’s U.S. reach in July 2009 — 7.4 million unique visitors — was higher than the LA Times, at 6.3 million, and approaching the New York Times, at 9.6 million.

A source familiar with both companies tells us the pageview gulf between the LA Times and Gawker properties is even wider, with Gawker hitting 350 million monthly pageviews and the LA Times hovering around 130 million. Last we heard, Gawker revenues were up 45% year-over-year through June 2009.

What’s fun though is that back in August 2002, people didn’t expect to see it happen. “It’s such a stale idea,” wrote proto-blogger Dave Winer. “The Web is distributed. Try to get the flow to coalesce in a premeditated way. Not likely to work.”

