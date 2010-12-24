CHART OF THE DAY: Get Ready For Pain At The Pump

Want to get the Chart of The Day before everybody else? Get it in an email.



This is going to sting. After threatening to hit this level for a while, the official average of all levels of gasoline in the US has touched $3. With oil shooting over $91, even on the background of a fairly negative day in the markets, get ready for even higher prices.

And when oil hits $100, and gas is well over $3, watch for the politicians.

