CHART OF THE DAY: Get Ready For Pain At The Pump

Joe Weisenthal
This is going to sting. After threatening to hit this level for a while, the official average of all levels of gasoline in the US has touched $3. With oil shooting over $91, even on the background of a fairly negative day in the markets, get ready for even higher prices.

And when oil hits $100, and gas is well over $3, watch for the politicians.

