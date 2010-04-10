CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Giant Gaming Platform In Context

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Apple’s mobile gaming platform is huge compared to its rivals. During its iPhone OS 4 presentation Scott Forstall, SVP iPhone software, flashed this slide.

He said, “If you look at dedicated gaming devices like the Sony PSP and the Nintendo DS, we just blow them out of the water.”

chart of the day, game titles, mobile, april 2010

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.