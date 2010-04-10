CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Giant Gaming Platform In Context

Apple’s mobile gaming platform is huge compared to its rivals. During its iPhone OS 4 presentation Scott Forstall, SVP iPhone software, flashed this slide.



He said, “If you look at dedicated gaming devices like the Sony PSP and the Nintendo DS, we just blow them out of the water.”

