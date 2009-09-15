CHART OF THE DAY: Stocks Rally, But You're Paying More At The Pump

Back in May we looked at how many gallons of gas you could buy for the cost of the S&P 500. We noted that since the peak in the late 90s, when you could get over 1300 gallons of gas for the price of the S&P 500, the trend has been on a fairly steady downhill. In May you could buy 366 gallons. Since then the S&P 500 has rallied about 11%, but you are only getting 390 gallons — just 6% more. So the trend looks likely to hold. Gas continues to get more expensive, as a percentage of your stock holdings.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.