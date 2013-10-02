CHART OF THE DAY: How Samsung Made Its New Smartphone To Seem Faster Than It Actually Is

Samsung felt a lot of heat today after Ars Technica discovered it was juicing the way it reports the speed of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 3. In fact, Samsung was able to make it look like the Note 3 was up to 20% faster than it actually is.

Without getting too wonky, Samsung seems to have tricked an app that tests smartphone performance into giving the Galaxy Note 3 a better score. Ars Technica figured out how to truly test the Note 3’s speed.

The real results are below. Pay attention to the speed test result labelled “without booster” for a more accurate idea of how fast the Galaxy Note 3 is.

