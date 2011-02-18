CHART OF THE DAY: The Market For Tablets Is A Lot Bigger Than You Think

Morgan Stanley released a big report on the tablet market earlier this week. Its essential message — the tablet market is going to be a lot bigger than anyone thinks.



In an optimistic case, Morgan Stanley thinks hardware makers will ship 100 million tablets in 2012, up from 16 million in 2010. Considering Apple has a lock on touch screen displays this is pretty good news for the Apple bulls.

