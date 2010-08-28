CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's App Store Dominated By Pay Apps, Google's By Free Apps

Are iPhone owners more willing to pay for applications than Android owners? Or are Android developers just more interested in giving away their apps?



Something’s going on with these two app markets which have completely different make ups, according to Royal Pingdom. Pingdom surveyed the App Store and the Android Market and discovered that only 30% of the apps in Apple’s store are free, while 65% of the apps in the Android Market are free.

Why the disparity? Pingdom speculates that maybe more Google developers are just hobbyists or tinkers who can get their app in store because they don’t have to deal with Apple’s gate keepers. Another important factor, Google only supports paid apps in 13 countries.

It’s also much easier to install pirated software on Android phones than it is Apple phones. So perhaps this pushes down sales.

Maybe it’s just cultural? Google gives away Android. Apple does not.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.