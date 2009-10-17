CHART OF THE DAY: Google's Massive Cash Flow In Context II

Google turned in another solid quarter yesterday, with free cash flow coming in at $2.5 billion.

Think about it: that’s a $10 billion run rate for a company that didn’t exist 10 years ago.



How does that stack up to other companies? It’s still not close to Microsoft, but it’s pulling away from Time Warner. Here’s an update from our April chart.

Note: We’ve used analyst estimates for Q3 for Microsoft and Time Warner.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8eb7d0000000000e4f49e/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email State First Name Last Name

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.