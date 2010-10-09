CHART OF THE DAY: Foursquare's Weekly Checkins Are 5X As Big As Facebook's

Foursquare is still whipping Facebook in the world of checkins, according to a set of data we’ve collected for the last month.



Once a week we looked at the checkin stats for three popular restaurants near our office — Gramercy Tavern, Craft Bar, and Shake Shack. Shake Shack in particular is the sort of place people want to checkin at. You have to stand in line for a really long time, and it has cachet.

Despite Facebook’s huge advantage in terms of user base, so far it hasn’t beaten Foursquare. Every week for the last four weeks Foursquare’s checkins at the below restaurants have been five times as large on average as Facebook’s Places checkins.

We charted the number of checkins for each week below. The stats are on Foursquare’s restaurant pages and in the “info” section of the places in the Facebook iPhone app.

