CHART OF THE DAY: Foursquare Users Doubled Since Facebook Launched Places

When Facebook rolled out its “Places” checkin product it was easy to think that it would flatten Foursquare. So far it just hasn’t happened. Today Foursquare announced it has 7.5 million users, which is up from 3 million when Places launched.



How did Foursquare fend off this attack, and what can other startups learn? Foursquare is doing one thing and doing it well. It is the checkin application. While Facebook probably has more people using Places overall, Foursquare can still attract new users because of its focus on checkins.

