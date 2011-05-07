CHART OF THE DAY: The Rise Of Foreign-Born Baseball Players Has Stopped

Recently we looked at the percentage of black Major Leaguers Baseball players. The number fell again this year, but the overall the decline has slowed dramatically.



Now let’s take a look at the percentage of big leaguers that were born outside of the United States.

This season, 27.3 per cent of the players in Major League Baseball were born outside of the United States. That is nearly identical to last year when 27.2 per cent were foreign-born.

And we can see how the increase has slowed in recent years. Diversity is up just two per cent in the last decade. That was after a 15-year span where the amount of foreign-born players doubled.

Interestingly, the number of countries represented has decreased. In 2010, big leaguers were born in 18 different countries. In 2000, that number was 23 and in 1990 it was 19.

