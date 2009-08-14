CHART OF THE DAY: Foreclosures Still Concentrated In The Bubble States

There are some signs that the foreclosure crisis is spreading across the country. Kansas foreclosured doubled, for example. But in the meantime, they still reside in four huge, bubble states – California, Arizona, Nevada, and Florida, though they are only now starting to show signs of flattening.



