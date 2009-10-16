CHART OF THE DAY: In Parts Of America, There's Literally No Foreclosure Crisis

While the U.S. foreclosure rate hit an all-time high in Q3 according to RealtyTrac, some states are doing relatively fine, while others are simply a blood bath.



For example, in Nevada one out of 23 households had a foreclosure filing in the third quarter alone. Meanwhile, in picturesque Vermont foreclosures weren’t that bad; the rate was only one in 5,023.

Here are the five best and worst states, by foreclosures per household. Overall, the national rate was one in 136. Note that higher is better and Nevada is ugly:

