CHART OF THE DAY: Thanks Cash For Clunkers!

It wasn’t pretty, and it wasn’t by much, but Ford managed to report year-over-year sales growth in July. It was the first such gain since 2006, and they were helped in large part by Cash-For-Clunkers, which powered blistering car sales in the final week of the month. Of course, all those sales will come out of future sales… but that’s another problem.
