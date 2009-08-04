CHART OF THE DAY: Thanks Cash For Clunkers!

It wasn’t pretty, and it wasn’t by much, but Ford managed to report year-over-year sales growth in July. It was the first such gain since 2006, and they were helped in large part by Cash-For-Clunkers, which powered blistering car sales in the final week of the month. Of course, all those sales will come out of future sales… but that’s another problem.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.