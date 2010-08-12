CHART OF THE DAY: For Mobile TV, Screen Size Does Matter

World Cup viewing data from mobile TV company MobiTV backs up the obvious: The bigger the screen on a mobile advice, the better a TV-watching experience it’ll be.



Those with 2-inch screens watched, on average, 61 minutes of the World Cup via MobiTV, while those with 5-inch screens watched an average 118 minutes, or twice as long.

Google Android devices also outperformed (126 minutes) the likes of Apple’s iPhone (78 minutes) and RIM BlackBerry devices (65 minutes). Given that most — if not all — of the 5-inch-screen devices on the market are Android-based, there’s probably some correlation there.

Lastly, people were watching a lot of the World Cup on their phones at work. Weekday games played at 2:30 p.m. ET had the highest average viewership length, and weekdays accounted for more than 72% of total viewing, according to MobiTV.

