CHART OF THE DAY: Florida's Mascot Rules The Sweet 16

After a three day sabbatical, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament returns tonight with the third round (I refuse to call it the fourth round). For fun, let’s run a comparison of the mascots for each of the 16 schools that is still alive.



Of the schools that have made it this far, the mascots are represented by:

3 human groups (Florida State Seminoles, San Diego St. Aztecs, North Carolina Tarheels)

3 felines (Kentucky and Arizona Wildcats, Brigham Young Cougars)

2 birds (Kansas Jayhawks, Marquette Golden Eagles)

2 dogs (Butler Bulldogs, Connecticut Huskies)

1 arthropod (Richmond Spiders)

1 bovine (Virginia Commonwealth Rams)

1 reptile (Florida Gators)

1 weasel (Wisconsin Badgers)

1 nut (Ohio State Buckeyes)

and 1 sad fallen angel (Duke Blue Devils)

And if we compare the heights/lengths of these groups, this is what it might look like, with the Florida Alligator dwarfing the competition…

In most cases we took an average height/length with data coming from Wikipedia.com and corroborated through other sources. In a few instances we used substitutes or assumptions (Tarantula for Spiders, Bobcats for Wildcats and Bighorn Sheep for Rams) and in one case (Duke Blue Devils) we just used our imagination.

