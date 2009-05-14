CHART OF THE DAY: Flat-Panel TV Sales Rate Finally Stops Plunging

After their first year-over-year drop ever, flat-panel TV shipments to retailers in North America jumped almost 20% in the first quarter. Discounters slashed prices and Circuit City dumped inventory as it slid into bankruptcy. Lower-priced LCD TVs made by Vizio gained market share over higher-end brands, Sony and Samsung.



Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.