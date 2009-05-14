CHART OF THE DAY: Flat-Panel TV Sales Rate Finally Stops Plunging

After their first year-over-year drop ever, flat-panel TV shipments to retailers in North America jumped almost 20% in the first quarter. Discounters slashed prices and Circuit City dumped inventory as it slid into bankruptcy. Lower-priced LCD TVs made by Vizio gained market share over higher-end brands, Sony and Samsung.
