CHART OF THE DAY: Fiscal Meltdown!

Hopefully deficits don’t matter, because if they do, then boy are we screwed. Today’s chart was put together by Diapason Securities analyst Sean Corrigan (via Alphaville), and it shows the stunning rise of outlays and similar collapse in receipts. The blue line is the real killer, though, as it shows just how meager our tax revenue is compared to outlays.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.