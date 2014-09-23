Apple's Record Breaking Weekend In Context

Apple on Monday announced yet another record-breaking opening weekend for its latest iPhone lineup, which includes the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus. But by now, it’s customary — even expected — for each new iPhone to break the opening weekend record of its predecessor. Based on company data charted for us by BI Intelligence, Apple has successfully one-upped itself each year since the first iPhone was released in June 2007.

