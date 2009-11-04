CHART OF THE DAY: First-Time Homebuyers Rising To Dominate Housing Market

First time home buyers have risen from a tiny percentage of the market for homes to making up a significant portion of the market. Even the panic at the end of 2008 barely slowed down the first timers. In the most troubled markets, such as Las Vegas, Nevada, the first time buyers are actually dominating the market.



FHA loans are extremely popular with first time home buyers, which is one reason that the market for homes has become so dependent on the FHA.

(Our thanks to DQNews.com for the data used in this chart.)

